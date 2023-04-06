RIT is one of the finalists selected for the Workforce Innovation Awards (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce have been selected as finalists for the Workforce Innovation Awards in the higher education and business categories.

The Business Council of New York State says that the finalists have been chosen based on their efforts to address workforce challenges as well as reimagining workforce education.

The award is meant to recognize the organizations that implement innovative approaches to attract, develop and retain talent in New York.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for The Business Council’s Workforce Innovation Award in the Business category, and congratulate our member RIT for their well-deserved nomination in Higher Education,” Bob Duffy, President and CEO of Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce said. “Attracting, retaining, and developing talent is crucial to the success of our region’s economy, and both Greater Rochester Chamber and RIT are committed to finding innovative solutions to help our members and the community thrive.”

The council says that winners of these awards will be announced on their social media platforms on Wednesday, April 19.