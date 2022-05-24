ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC has earned another Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Digital Excellence, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced Tuesday.

It’s the second straight year that News 8 WROC has won the Regional Murrow Award for online local news coverage after taking home the same prize in 2021. The station also won the National Murrow Award for social media in 2019.

The regional competition is open to news outlets in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. News 8 WROC’s digital submission will now advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

This year’s submissions included wide-ranging content from Rochesterfirst.com and the News 8 WROC social media handles, including coverage of the resignations of Lovely Warren and Andrew Cuomo, the fatal military helicopter crash in Mendon, our station’s digital exclusive shows, and more.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of journalism, according to the RTDNA.

Thank you to all of our viewers, both on-air and online. What we can do can be difficult, but you’re the reason why we do this, and why we try to be better every day.