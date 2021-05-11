News 8 WROC wins 3 NYSBA Excellence in Broadcasting awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA) announced that News 8 WROC has won three 2021 “Excellence in Broadcasting” awards.

The awards were for Outstanding Spot News, Outstanding Weathercast, and Outstanding Social Media Personality.

News 8 won the Outstanding Spot News category with its submission of ongoing coverage of the May 30, 2020 protests in Rochester that included nearly three hours of live broadcasting on WROC-TV, as well as streaming online.

News 8 also won the Outstanding Weathercast coverage category with its submissions of Chief Meteorologist Erics Snitil’s coverage of the July 30, 2020 tornado touch down in Monroe County.

Additionally, News 8 won Outstanding Social Media Personality with its submission of “Friday Thoughts with Adam Chodak” on RochesterFirst.com.

“This is a wonderful tribute to the talented journalists that we have on the News 8 team that are working every day to bring important stories that mater to the community on all platforms,” said Steve Koles, WROC-TV News Director. “Everyone on the news team should be very proud of this recognition.”

“This is another incredible achievement for our News 8 team and a true testament to their hard work in producing a quality news product on TV and on RochesterFirst.com.” said Wendy Bello, WROC-TV Vice President and General Manager. “Our team is committed to excellence. That is what our viewers in Rochester deserve and what they can expect from News 8 every day.”

The “Excellence in Broadcasting” awards will be presented to WROC-TV at the Serving NY Regional Award luncheon in September.

The New York State Broadcasters Association represents the interests of over 300 television and radio stations in the New York State Assembly, the United States Congress, and various other legislative bodies.

Since 1955, NYSBA has fought many battles on behalf of broadcasters including opening New York’s courtrooms to broadcast television coverage, putting broadcasters on equal economic footing with newspapers, and defending the confidential sources of broadcast journalists.