News 8 WROC earns 3 New York Emmy Award nominations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC has earned three New York Emmy Award nominations.

The 64th annual New York Emmy Award nominations were announced Wednesday morning.

News 8 WROC is nominated for the following categories:

Earlier this year, News 8 WROC won two regional Murrow Awards for Breaking News coverage and Digital Excellence, as well as three New York State Broadcasters Association Awards for Outstanding Spot News, Outstanding Weathercast, and Outstanding Social Media Personality

The date of awards ceremony where the winners will be announced has not yet been finalized.

