News 8 WROC earns 3 New York Emmy Award nominations

Most of the storm activity is fading across Western New York with only a few lingering showers and storms left that are now moving off to the east. Breaks of sunshine are beginning to appear on the backside of this front, which should result in temperatures rising back into the 80s and a nice, light breeze. Now that the leading edge of storms is well off to our east and stealing all the prime energy for strong storms for itself, the threat for severe weather over Western New York has drastically lowered.

The first heat wave of 2021 will end today. We broke the high temperature record Tuesday with 94 degrees (previous 93° in 1948), but cooler air behind the front should keep us in the 80s for afternoon highs. We'll keep chances in for a quick passing shower or thundery downpour before the sun sets this evening, otherwise we should quiet down nicely as humidity finally drops down to more reasonable levels by Thursday.