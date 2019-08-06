Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police
Top Stories
Burkina Faso’s army chaplains tested by extremist conflict
Weather forecast: Weekend washout? Not so fast…
Video
Rachel Zoll, much-admired AP religion writer, dead at 55
Missing teen in Ontario County; sheriff’s department looking for Lily English
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
Penfield boys lax stays unbeaten with win over Churchville-Chili
Top Stories
Irondequoit girls lacrosse powers past Thomas
Championship heroics abound in this week’s Section V Best
Video
Bills WR Stefon Diggs says he played with torn oblique in playoffs
Fairport girls lacrosse gets dramatic victory over Spencerport
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Weekend washout? Not so fast…
Video
Top Stories
Postscript with Adam Chodak: A not-so-grand graduation message
Video
Top Stories
Local woman starts Roc Therapy Fund to help people pay for mental health services
Video
Planned Parenthood won’t reopen in Greece after 2020 closure, relocating to Henrietta
Video
Lawmakers, advocates share frustration over state’s group home and day hab COVID rules
Botched bathroom job has one couple looking for refund two years after
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Lilac Festival
Rochester Rundown
Top Stories
Girl Scouts goes live with in-person and overnight camp
Video
Top Stories
NYS Office for the Aging to provide 50k courses for older adults
Local organization launches ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign in Rochester
Video
Veteran News 8 WROC anchor Maureen McGuire to retire in August
News 8 WROC wins regional Murrow Awards for Breaking News Coverage, Digital Excellence
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Awards
News 8 WROC wins regional Murrow Awards for Breaking News Coverage, Digital Excellence
Trending Stories
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting near Gantt Center
Video
Subway sandwiches too sugary to meet ‘definition of bread,’ Irish court rules
Gov. Cuomo: ‘Major’ reopening of New York state on May 19, lifting many capacity restrictions
Video
Residents at Rochester apartment complex fed up with trash pileup, RHA addressing issue
Video
Locals concerned for family, friends impacted by India’s COVID-19 surge: ‘Hospitals have no beds’
Video
Don’t be surprised if you see a shooting star tonight…
New trailer for “A Quiet Place Part II” released as Buffalo becomes a film destination
Video
Man set on fire in Rochester apartment dies, 2 teens arrested
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Weekend washout? Not so fast…
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss