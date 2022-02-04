Murrow Awards submission: The saga of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren addresses members of the media during a press conference related to the ongoing protest in the city on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced a commitment to improve the city’s response to mental health crisis. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

2020 was a difficult year for Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Like many other elected officials, she faced criticism over the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unique to Rochester, she also came under scrutiny for how her administration “knowingly suppressed” details regarding the death of Daniel Prude while in police custody.

To top off the tumultuous year that was 2020 for the mayor, she was also indicted by a grand jury and charged with two felonies for campaign finance violations.

2021 did not get any easier for Warren.

This awards submission link will summarize our station’s coverage of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in 2021, a year in which she started off embattled and finished out of office.

It was back in January 2021 when Warren first learned that she would have competition in the Democratic primary for Rochester Mayor. Warren was campaigning to win a third term in office, but before she got to November’s general election, she would have to beat City Councilmember Malik Evans in June’s primary.

Despite ongoing controversies, Warren was considered the favorite in the race. She had an established base after winning the two prior election cycles, the party resources available to an incumbent, and two terms that saw increased downtown development, thanks in part to state funding through the ROC the Riverway project.

The campaign was largely business as usual for the next few months until May 19, about one month before the primary was set to take place, when a large police presence responded to the mayor’s home in connection to a local narcotics investigation.

After a traffic stop in the city involving the mayor’s husband, Timothy Granison, a search warrant was executed at the home on Woodlawn Park in Rochester, owned by Warren and Granison where an unregistered handgun was located. According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the mayor’s teenage daughter was at the home at the time the search warrant was executed and when the handgun was seized.

Granison, who was found to be in possession of cocaine during the traffic stop, would later be arrested and charged with drugs and weapon offenses. He was one of five people ultimately arrested in the narcotics investigation.

Later that day, Warren held a press conference and announced that she had done nothing wrong and that the narcotics investigation was politically motivated.

“We need to ask ourselves, if this is not about politics, why is Tim’s next court date June 21 — the day before primary day?” Warren said. “Now, that’s quite the coincidence. Now, when you figure out those answers to those questions, come find me, because I’ll be working.”

Given the circumstances of her husband’s arrest, Warren’s support was fading heading into election day.

Our station commissioned an exclusive poll with Emerson College a few days after the police investigation at the mayor’s house. That poll found Warren trailing Evans by 10 points, 49% to 39%, with 12% of likely voters saying they were undecided.

When asked about the recent news of Mayor Warren’s husband being arrested, 83% of Democratic voters polled said they are following the story somewhat, or very closely. Only 4% of likely voters said they have not heard about the issue.

Polls are expensive, but local politics are often underrepresented in local news. We as a station thought it was important to get a pulse of the community with such a pivotal upcoming election just a few weeks away.

That poll was released shortly before our station hosted a debate between the two candidates for mayor. It would ultimately be the only debate between Lovely Warren and Malik Evans ahead of the primary and gave voters a chance to see the mayor answer tough questions on her husband’s arrest, as well as the overall state of the city.

The hourlong debate appeared on TV and was also streamed online:

As it turned out, the poll was closer than the race ultimately would be.

On June 22, 2021 Malik Evans defeated Lovely Warren in the Democratic primary for mayor. Our station was first in the market to call the race at 10:23 p.m. that night when Evans was carrying about 66% of the vote. With fewer absentees submitted, according to the local Board of Elections, there was no path to victory for Warren.

With no Republican on the ballot, Evans was the presumptive mayor elect, marking the end of an era for Rochester politics, but it was not the end of the Lovely Warren saga in 2021.

A few weeks later, on July 21, 2021, Warren and her husband were indicted by a Monroe County Grand Jury on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling.

The charges lobbed in the indictment stemmed from the narcotics investigation at the mayor’s house two months prior where the unregistered handgun was discovered when their daughter was in the house.

JUST IN: Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband Timothy Granison plead not guilty to endangering a child and weapons charges, released on their own recognizance. The mayor swiftly exited the courtroom without addressing media. #ROC pic.twitter.com/Qdp5AaMo2l — News 8 WROC (@News_8) July 21, 2021

The mayor’s legal team insisted she was innocent in regards to these most recent charges and they said the court dates would not deter her from her duties as mayor.

Those duties as mayor would come to an end a month earlier than initially anticipated.

On October 4, 2021, Warren accepted a plea deal to resolve all the charges against her from the alleged campaign finance violations and the firearm found in her home.

A stipulation of that plea deal required Warren to resign from office, effective December 1.

Later that day she officially submitted her letter of resignation to City Council:

December 1, 2021 marked Warren’s last day as Rochester mayor after two full terms. Her deputy mayor, James Smith, was sworn in as acting mayor for a month until Malik Evans would take the oath of office.

Warren served as mayor since January 2014, and was re-elected in 2017.

Prior to being mayor, Warren served on Rochester City Council from 2007 through 2013, and was elected as Council President in 2010, becoming the youngest person to hold that position in the Council’s history.

Mayor Lovely Warren on Facebook following her guilty plea in court today: pic.twitter.com/5TgT03msQm — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) October 5, 2021

Warren was the first woman to become Rochester mayor, and the city’s youngest mayor in modern times. She was born and raised in the city’s 19th Ward Neighborhood.

In her farewell address to city residents, Warren said she helped build safer and more vibrant neighborhoods, expanded educational and economic opportunities for all, and led downtown development:

Warren had a number of triumphs and tribulations while in office, but 2021 was the year that controversy and criminal charges brought an end this chapter in Rochester history.