Murrow Awards submission: Military helicopter crash kills 3 NY National Guard members

Some events are defined by what’s lost. So while a Black Hawk helicopter crashing and bursting into flames in a farm field demanded significant breaking news coverage, it’s what was lost in that crash that demanded even more follow-up attention.

In this entry you’ll first watch our initial set of in-depth reports on the soldiers who died – their family and friends trusting us over other outlets to tell their stories. This is followed by a report on a memorial proposal and a commentary on the heroics of one of the pilots.

We end with the funeral, which was held more than a month after the crash. Here, we relay the emotion – still raw – in hopes of completing the task of looking past the event and focusing on the loss.

A UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed in a farmer’s field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road in Mendon on January 20, 2021.

A UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed in a farmer's field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road in Mendon on January 20, 2021.

Three National Guard members — 54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester — were all killed in the crash.

According to Col. Richard Goldenberg, the cause of the crash was not a maintenance issue, but a “procedural error during an emergency training maneuver.” He added that the U.S. Army has since restricted practicing that emergency procedure to flight simulators only.

“All three pilots were experienced combat veterans,” Col. Goldenberg said. “They had more than 50 years of combined flight experience who were all devoted to Army aviation and flying. Military aviation is inherently risky due to the complex flying environment that our pilots and crews have to prepare for. It can also be an unforgiving environment with life and death, decisions and actions, no matter the circumstance, whether mechanical or crew related. Chief Warrant Officers Steven Skoda, Christian Koch, and Daniel Prial were doing what they loved and what they had committed their military careers to — flying.”

“This organization is dedicated to saving lives as a medical evacuation company,” Col. Goldenberg said. “These soldiers gave their lives and sacrificed themselves as part of a wider mission where they understand that the efforts we all take here in this particular facility are to fly aircrafts to rescue others.”

Skoda’s mother and Koch’s best friend spoke with News 8 WROC about the tragedy two days after the crash:

“It’s a horrible loss to have somebody who you rely on in a lot of different ways just all of a sudden… not there. That’s the void I have now. I won’t have that one person,” said Chief Warrant Officer Christian Koch’s best friend is Todd Estabrooks, a police officer in Livingston County.

“We’re mourning the loss of our son, our brother, our uncle, and friend,” said Barbara Skoda, the mother of Chief Warrant Officer Steven Skoda. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the families of the other two officers affected by this crash and our thoughts and prayers are with them, too.”

A memorial of three flags at half staff representing the three soldier — spearheaded by Mendon resident Ed O’Brien — stands at the site of the crash off West Bloomfield Road.

A memorial of three flags at half staff representing the three soldier — spearheaded by Mendon resident Ed O'Brien — stands at the site of the crash off West Bloomfield Road.

A police procession escorted the deceased military members from the crash site to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some of the calling hours and funeral services were made available via livestream so the community could mourn together.

Heroes Brewing Co., a local brewery with the motto is “shining on a light on everyday heroes,” did shine a light on these exemplary heroes.

“I was just touched when this helicopter crash happened, and as a former first responder, I wanted to do something to be involved,” said Heroes owner Greg Fagen.

He put in a call to Teressa DaGama, Christian Koch’s widow.

“I reached out to her through some media contacts and introduced myself, told her what we’re all about, and I wanted to show my respect to her husband,” Fagen said. “She’s been engaged in the process, with the can design all along, so it’s been a great collaboration.”

“I was so overwhelmed with how generous he was. Christian would have gotten the biggest kick out this,” DaGama said. “He would have thought this was the coolest thing. Especially with part of the proceeds going to charity. I had to do it, it’s no question.”

But they knew they couldn’t do it alone. So he teamed up with three other breweries to make this incredible project happen: Brindle Haus, Rising Storm Brewing Company, and Triphammer Bierwerks.

Each received a passionate call from Fagen at Heroes, and since all of these breweries pride themselves on being “community focused,” it was an instant “yes.”

For about a week (and much discussion beforehand), I’ve been working in this awesome story:



Today, Christian Koch's widow, Teressa DaGama, was there helping them can the beers.

She even got a surprise today.

Heroes named one of their tanks after her husband.

She said that the beer is perfect for her husband, and he would have gotten a kick out of it.

Today, Christian Koch‘s widow, Teressa DaGama, was there helping them can the beers.



She even got a surprise today.



Heroes named one of their tanks after her husband.



She said that the beer is perfect for her husband, and he would have gotten a kick out of it. @News_8 #ROC pic.twitter.com/PbhDO5XFTg — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 17, 2021

Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation designating a portion of the state highway to system as the “Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian J. Koch Memorial Highway.”

“Our service members go above and beyond for their country every day. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch was no different and his death is a tragedy that did not occur in vain,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “To his surviving loved ones, we are immensely grateful for his service and sorry for your loss. May seeing his name on this memorial highway bring only happy memories to mind and comfort in knowing New York is with you.”

The portion of Route 64 to be renamed is close to where Chief Warrant Officer 4 Koch lived with his family.

Biographies from the National Guard

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda was a 35-year veteran of the Army and the New York Army National Guard. He served in the Active Army from 1985 to 1987. He joined the National Guard 1987.

In 1992 he became a pilot and began flying UH-1 helicopters from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Rochester. He was 54 years old.

Skoda was a veteran of the Afghanistan War who deployed there in 2013 and 2019.

He was an experienced helicopter pilot who served as a UH-60 senior instructor pilot and an instrument flight instructor and a UH-60 maintenance test pilot. He had almost 5,000 flying hours.

He mentored Soldiers of all ranks throughout his career.

Skoda was rated to fly the UH-60 Black Hawk A and L models, the UH-1 “Huey”, the OH-58 Kiowa, the AH-1 Cobra, and the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

He worked as a full-time National Guard technician at the Army Aviation Support Facility at the Rochester International Airport, as well as serving as a member of C Company of the 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

A National Guard technician is a federal employee who must also serve in the National Guard as a condition of employment. Skoda had been a technician since 1999.

Skoda’s awards included the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the NATO Medal, the Meritorious Unit Citation, the Army Reserve Overseas Training Ribbon, the Department of State Superior Honor Award, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Master Army Aviator Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Coast Guard Presidential Unit Citation.

He was a friend and mentor to all the Soldiers in his unit, supporting the training and career progressions of hundreds of aircrews throughout his career, according to Soldiers at the flight facility.

He was single and was a resident of Rochester.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch (COKE) was a 20-year veteran of the New York Army National Guard. He initially served as an infantryman in A Company of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry.

He became a helicopter pilot in 2006, flying from the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport. He was 39 years old.

Koch was a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and the war in Iraq. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2012- 2013 and served in Iraq in 2008-2009. He served as part of Operation Noble Eagle, the National Guard security mission in the United States after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in 2004.

His hard work and drive lead him to becoming the Senior Instructor Pilot for the unit. His motivation and infectious personality made him a great Soldier, Leader and Father, according to unit members.

He was an experienced helicopter pilot who served as a senior instructor pilot and instrument flight instructor. In civilian life he worked as a civilian pilot for the New York State Police.

Koch was rated to fly the UH-60 Black Hawk A and L models, as well as the CH-47 Chinook. He had 2,350 flying hours.

His awards include the Air Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Army Forces Service Medal, the Meritorious Unit Citation, the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Reserve Overseas Training ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge, the Senior Army Aviator Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

He held a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from SUNY Brockport.

He was a resident of Honeoye Falls and is married to Teressa DaGama.

Chief Warrant Officer Two Daniel Prial

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial had served in the Army since 2012 after earning a commission at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

He served as a medical evacuation platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade.

He deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 and 2015 with the 82nd Airborne Division and served as an instructor pilot for students at the Fort Rucker, Alabama, where the Army trains helicopter pilots.

Prial was 30 years old.

He attained the rank of captain before accepting an appointment as a warrant officer in the New York Army National Guard so he could continue to fly. He was working as a federal technician at the Army Aviation Support Facility at the Rochester International Airport.

A National Guard technician is a federal employee who must also serve in the National Guard as a condition of employment.

He was rated to fly the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and had 670 flying hours.

His awards include the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the NATO Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghan Campaign Medal and the Army Aviator Badge.

Prial was extremely humble and family centric. He had an ability to fit in quickly and make an immediate impact on new groups, according to Soldiers in his unit.

He was single and lived in Rochester.