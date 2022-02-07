Murrow Awards submission: Kucko’s Camera

Often times local news can feel like a revolving door of constantly changing faces appearing one day on scene and disappearing the next. Other times, a singular figure can outlast industry expectations and become a fixture in a community.

September 24, 2021 marked 30 years at News 8 WROC for John Kucko. He started out covering sports, including live coverage at 19 different Super Bowls over the years, but in 2016 he decided to pursue another passion of his: Photography.

Since then Kucko has delighted folks from all over New York and beyond with his unique shots and drone footage from state parks, waterfalls, and especially when he finds himself in severe weather situations.

While he still anchors our 4 p.m. weekday newscast on the linear channel, it’s his digital work — for his personal accounts and the station accounts — that have become fan favorites. Take a look at some of Kucko’s greatest captures of 2021 …

Lake Erie’s fury

Drone views: Chimney Bluffs from above

60 seconds of serenity at Taughannock Falls State Park

Genesee Brewery’s “Keg Christmas Tree”

“The Pink House” in Wellsville

Veteran’s Day tribute in Groveland

Rainbow from above over Letchworth State Park

The Fall Foliage Express in Canisteo

Autumn splendor over the Genesee River

Letchworth’s fall foliage

Hot air balloon over the “Grand Canyon of the East”

“USA Field” on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Two tones: Genesee River meets Lake Ontario

Waterspout Outbreak for the ages

Finger Lakes’ rage at Robert H. Treman State Park

Sunflower forever field at Clyde farn

Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park

High Falls raging in downtown Rochester

Operation Thanks From Above: Aboard Whiskey 7 historic airplane

Sunset over Rochester

Flooding at Ellison Park

Niagara Falls from the Maid of the Mist

Solar eclipse sunrise over Lake Ontario