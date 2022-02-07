Murrow Awards submission: Kucko’s Camera

Often times local news can feel like a revolving door of constantly changing faces appearing one day on scene and disappearing the next. Other times, a singular figure can outlast industry expectations and become a fixture in a community.
September 24, 2021 marked 30 years at News 8 WROC for John Kucko. He started out covering sports, including live coverage at 19 different Super Bowls over the years, but in 2016 he decided to pursue another passion of his: Photography.
Since then Kucko has delighted folks from all over New York and beyond with his unique shots and drone footage from state parks, waterfalls, and especially when he finds himself in severe weather situations.
While he still anchors our 4 p.m. weekday newscast on the linear channel, it’s his digital work — for his personal accounts and the station accounts — that have become fan favorites. Take a look at some of Kucko’s greatest captures of 2021 …