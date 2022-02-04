Murrow Awards submission: Andrew Cuomo’s fall from grace

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 17: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks before getting vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on March 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Few elected officials in the U.S received more praise for their handling of the pandemic in 2020 than Andrew Cuomo. Whether that praise was justified or not does not dispute the fact that he was widely considered a champion on leadership at the time.

The then-governor of New York was celebrated for his daily coronavirus briefings (which earned him an Emmy Award), his book on the early stages of COVID-19 made him millions of dollars, and at one point he was even considered a betting odds favorite at becoming President of the United States in 2024.

What 2020 gave Andrew Cuomo, 2021 took away. One year after being a keynote speaker at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, the three-term governor resigned in disgrace.

Sexual harassment allegations

The troubles for Cuomo began when Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to the governor, published her account of Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment towards her in February 2021. Soon after Boylan’s story went public, the governor was facing more than a dozen sexual harassment allegations from current and former state employees, including two women from the Rochester area: Ana Liss and Sherry Vill.

Liss, 35, was a policy and operations aide in the Cuomo administration for two years. She first joined in 2013 as part of a fellowship and left in 2015. Liss now works for Monroe County as the director of planning and development.

In early March 2021, as this controversy continued to unfold, Liss agreed to a sit down interview with News 8 WROC lead anchor and managing editor, Adam Chodak for an extensive interview. The full video is available below, and the full transcript is available here.

Some of the accusations against Cuomo included fondling, asking employees about their sex life, suggesting employees play strip poker with him, touching on the face or lower back, and more.

Amid mounting criticism, even from within his own party, Cuomo said he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone, but he said he had teased people and made jokes about their personal lives in an attempt to be “playful.” He also said he understood that some of his interactions had been “insensitive or too personal.”

With the controversy swirling round him and his administration, as the governor’s office continued to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and a complicated budget season, Cuomo said he would cooperate with an independent sexual harassment investigation led by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Nursing homes

While sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo dominated headlines in New York in early 2021, it was his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic that was becoming a political spectacle of increased importance.

At his usual press conferences Cuomo would routinely downplay any role his office may have had on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, but a federal investigation by Justice were quietly digging further into the situation. Cuomo said the investigations were politically motivated, initiated by then-president Donald Trump as retaliation for public criticism.

However, a report by A.G. James’ office indicated that the Cuomo administration undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. In an effort to be as transparent as possible as a station, we regularly embed full reports like these into our web stories so readers can get the information directly from the source if they so choose:

As a result of that report, state lawmakers called for investigations, stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers and even his resignation because of those details about why certain nursing home data was kept under wraps for months, despite requests from lawmakers and others.

Then Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa told lawmakers the data was delayed because officials worried that the information was “going to be used against us” by the Trump administration’s Department of Justice.

Cuomo continued to defend his administration’s actions on nursing homes despite calls for his resignation.

Book deal

As the dueling controversies of sexual harassment allegations and the administration’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes pressed on, a new scandal would soon emerge. It was discovered that Cuomo was set to receive more than $5 million for his recent book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

That book came under scrutiny after New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli authorized A.G. James’ office to investigate if public resources were used in the development and promotion of the memoir. The attorney general’s office would go on to investigate if Cuomo broke the law by having members of his staff help write and promote the book.

Cuomo and his spokespeople later acknowledged that senior members of his staff helped with the book, but they’ve insisted the work was done on a voluntary basis on their private time. Cuomo’s team repeated a familiar sentiment that this investigation was motivated by politics.

“This is Albany politics at its worst,” Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said. “Both the Comptroller and the Attorney General have spoken to people about running for Governor and it is unethical to wield criminal referral authority to further political self-interest‎.”

The book investigation was yet another controversy for Cuomo to navigate, as state lawmakers pondered impeaching the governor over the sexual harassment claims and federal prosecutors probed his handling of COVID-19 data.

Culmination

After months of mounting criticism and scrutiny, the beginning of the end for Cuomo’s time in office came on August 3, 2021 when A.G. James announced the findings of her officer’s investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made against the governor:

The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

People interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor. They also reviewed more than 74,000 piece of evidence, including documents, emails, text messages, audio files and pictures.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple woman and in doing so violated federal and state law,” James said. “Specifically the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments.”

Given the volume and scope of the investigation’s report, a key part of our coverage included a line-by-line reading of the documents that broke down all the accusations made against him.

Cuomo again denied the claims made against him in a pre-recorded video released the same day as the attorney general’s report:

Cuomo insisted that he would not resign after the attorney general released the report, despite mounting calls for his him to step down — including a call for his resignation from President Joe Biden, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

It was damage control for the Cuomo team at that point, but the damage had already been done. As he continued to insist he did nothing wrong, and repeatedly said he would not resign, the state assembly again resumed impeachment inquiries. It was around this same time that top members of the Cuomo administration would submit resignations of their own, including DeRosa, who had become a fixture next to Cuomo during the pandemic.

With political allies leaving his side, and an impeachment process in the works, Cuomo announced one week after the attorney general’s report went public that he would resign from office, effective on August 24, 2021.

“I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing and therefore that’s what I do, because I work for you,” Cuomo said.

Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, was later sworn in to become New York’s first female governor.

Cuomo’s legal team has consistently criticized and challenged the credibility of the attorney general’s report that led to his resignation. A.G. James later launched a campaign for governor that she would subsequently suspend as she renewed her reelection campaign for attorney general shortly thereafter.

To date, no district attorney in New York has pursued any criminal charges in connection the sexual harassment allegations and Cuomo’s team maintains that the attorney general’s report was motivated purely by politics. On the day that Cuomo official left office, he was stripped of his Emmy Award.

The rise and fall of Andrew Cuomo, both in the public eye and his political profession, was a monthslong saga that saw many twists and turns with lengthy investigative reports, high-profile press conferences, exclusive interviews, damning accusations, stunning resignations, and more. While much of Andrew Cuomo’s legacy as governor will later be examined by historians and political scientists, the swift and sudden fall from grace will not soon be forgotten by New Yorkers.