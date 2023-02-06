Below are a few excerpts that highlight the diverse, non-hard-news offerings on our digital platforms. Click the images for more.

Facebook Fun: We love 2 things in WNY: Bills & Snow

(Well, maybe one of those things). Our meteorologists take the extra step to creatively put the forecast into perspective.

News 8 Facebook post on record Orchard Park snow event.

Songs from Studio B: Spotlight on local music

There is no shortage of musical talent in Rochester, home of the Eastman School of Music. News 8 gives local performers the opportunity to show off in Songs from Studio B.

State of the art sound from local musicians in our News 8 studio.

Eye-opening Buffalo Bills coverage (caught on tape)

During a weekly podcast, sports reporter Carl Jones eyes lit up when he spotted the breaking news of star pass-rusher Von Miller joining the Bills. His reaction was priceless and was not lost on the Bills new star when they met at training camp.

When Von Miller signed with the #Bills it caught me and all of #BillsMafia by surprise. I was finally able to catch up with him and ask for his reaction to the clip👀🤣 https://t.co/HwgZDROsxo pic.twitter.com/GPl2A2RxtC — Carl Jones (@Jones11_) August 11, 2022 Sports Reporter Carl Jones jokes with Von Miller about Carl’s viral reaction post

High School Huddle: Some podcast love for local schools

Plenty of stations do Friday night football or basketball shows, but our sports team takes their local knowledge to the next level.

Digital exclusive HS sports talk for Rocheterfirst.com and podcast.

Postscript: Thoughtful perspectives on news and life

Being immersed in news and telling all sides of a story can give you a unique perspective on life. Lead anchor and Managing Editor Adam Chodak gets you thinking with his Postscript series.

Anchor and Managing Editor Adam Chodak offers thoughtful perspectives.

Twitter: Turning tragedy into triumph

Sometimes take for granted that broadcasters are real people, living real lives. We empower our staff to use our platforms to share their experiences and hopefully make a difference.