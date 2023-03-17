ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several auto companies have issued recalls in the past two weeks for various vehicles due to various technical issues that may put the safety of the driver and others at risk.

Below is a list of the various car companies that have issued recalls this year, along with the reasons for the issued recalls. If you’re wondering if your car got recalled, you can search the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Ford

On Friday, Ford recalled over one million vehicles in the US due to leaky brake houses and the windshield wiper arms potentially breaking. These include 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars.

18 2023 Ford F-150 electric pickup trucks were recalled earlier in March due to the high-voltage battery packs catching fire. Since then, Ford announced that they have figured out the issue.

Honda

On Wednesday, Honda recalled half a million vehicles in the US and Canada due to the seat belts in certain cars not latching properly— these seatbelts include the 2017-2020 CR-V, the 2018-2019 Odyssey, the 2019 Insight, and the 2019-2020 Acura RDX. More information will be sent out in a letter from Honda on April 17.

Kia

The 2021-2023 versions of the Kia K5 mid-size sedan were recalled due to reports of the side airbag failing to deploy in a crash due to the possibility that it was installed improperly. Nearly 189,000 sedans were recalled as a result.

Dodge

Certain versions of the 2021-2023 Dodge Durango SUV were recalled after the company said the rear spoiler may have been installed in a way where it would hit the roof of the car. The spoiler could also loosen and detach, which could be hazardous to other drivers. The recall encompassed over 139,000 vehicles.

Toyota

Toyota issued a recall that affected approximately 130,000 Toyota Tundras. The company said that the cover on the bed of the pickup truck could be detached while in motion, which can pose a risk to vehicles on the road.

Nissan