(Our Auto Expert) — The EV crossover selection has a lot of great cars. However, you’re going to be looking at spending around $55,000 and will be looking at an average of just a couple hundred miles of range.

Enter the Ariya. Nissan’s all-new EV crossover has the attention of its competition and America.

The Nissan Ariya starts at $44,485 with a range of up to 304 miles. This is a big financial undercut and a significant boost in range, surpassing its own teammate, the Nissan Leaf. Despite the reduction in initial cost, you don’t feel like you’re missing out on anything.

What would you expect from the company with the longest-selling electric car in America? Nissan has had a lot of time to get this one right. They started by taking pointers and technology from the Nissan GTR. For example, the torque-split system offers optional all-wheel drive via a dual-front/rear-electric-motor configuration. This will help throw the Ariya from zero to 60 mph in less than 5.0 seconds, which you would typically only get in more expensive EVs.

The interior cabin is much more up-to-date than the others in the Nissan Fleet. If this is the way that Nissan’s interiors will look in the future, they will have a place on everyone’s top 10 list. Minimal yet detailed, they went away with chunky buttons in exchange for a smooth paneling that lights up when depressed with your finger. That’s the only indication you would know anything is there. You would probably expect to see the design in a high-end luxury car more than something that starts in the low $40,000 range and is aimed at families.

The rest of the cabin is wide and spacious, with a large floor area. The center console gives you added space generally taken by the mechanical equipment needed in a gasoline vehicle

Dual 12.3-inch displays guide you as both the digital gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and in-dash navigation are all standard features. Wireless smartphone charging and a head-up display are available as well. The infotainment system features both Amazon Alexa and a built-in voice assistant.

We always like those extraordinary things that new cars have that no other brand has and in the Ariya it’s a secret tray where you can hide your valuables. It opens with the push of a button in the center console and closes the same way. Nissan has created a vehicle that’ll be a bigger winner than the Leaf.