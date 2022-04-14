NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the first time since 2019, the New York International Auto Show is back at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The show, which runs through April 24, features more than 700 cars and trucks from roughly 30 manufacturers. There is a strong focus this year on EVs, or electric vehicles.

And for the first time, the public can test-drive EVs on four new indoor test tracks. There are an additional two outdoor test tracks.

PIX11’s Katie Corrado got to take a ride on the new Jeep Wrangler test track Thursday morning. Watch the video player above for a sneak peek at what you can expect.

Tickets to the auto show are $17 for adults and $7 for children. For more information, visit autoshowny.com.