Florida-based Velocity Modern Classics is applying the same formula from its Ford Bronco, F-Series, and Chevrolet Blazer restomods to the Mustang, rebuilding classic Mustangs with modern powertrains, chassis, and amenities.
Velocity’s Mustang Fastback preserves the look of a 1967 or 1968 Mustang fastback, but it’s mechanically modern underneath. Starting under the hood, power is provided by a Gen III Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 generating 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, which drives the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. The Coyote breathes through custom headers and a custom stainless steel exhaust system with Borla headers.
The chassis has also been updated with Roadster Shop Mustang SPEC components, including an independent front suspension, a four-link rear suspension with front and rear adjustable Fox coilovers, and a Ford 9-inch rear axle with a 3.73 gear ratio. Baer brakes with 4-piston calipers and 11-inch rotors stop 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Z-rated 255/45 Continental Extreme Sport Contact Sport 02 tires. Power steering and brakes are included.
Velocity keeps the exterior changes to a minimum, adding a vented hood and LED headlights. The interior includes Procar front bucket seats and a rear bench, with available heating, cooling, and leather upholstery, plus added sound deadening and a modern audio system and air conditioning.
Performance can be further upgraded with a Street Series package, which adds a carbon-fiber driveshaft, two-way adjustable Fox coilovers, and 18-inch Forgeline wheels. Painted racing stripes, a paint-matched engine bay, and billet exterior trim are included as well. The interior swaps the standard seats for Recaro buckets and gets a billet steering wheel, door handles, window cranks, and knobs, as well as an upgraded head unit with Apple CarPlay connectivity and a rearview camera.
Velocity is now taking reservations, and the first deliveries are scheduled for this fall. Pricing starts at $299,900, and the company is targeting a fairly quick 14-week timeframe from order to delivery once production is underway.
