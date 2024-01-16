Lexus recently teamed up with JAOS, a company that specializes in off-road gear, to further improve its already formidable 2024 GX 550 Overtrail when it comes handling rough terrain.

The result of the collaboration was demonstrated in the form of the GX 550 Overtrail concept that debuted over the weekend during the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon tuning fest.

Key modifications include the front bumper guard with integrated lights, which is joined at the front by an aluminum skid plate. Steel rock rails have been added to the sides and an aluminum roof rack can be found up top.

Performance modifications include a lift kit with adjustable dampers and titanium springs, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in Toyo Open Country all-terrain tires. A set of mud flaps further add to the rugged look.

Lexus GX 550 Overtrail by JAOS concept

Lexus hasn’t said whether it plans to offer any of the parts, many of them available from JAOS, through its own dealerships. General Motors has such a partnership with AEV, which offers upgrades for some Chevy and GMC vehicles. However, Lexus presented a similar GX-based off-roading concept at the 2023 SEMA show last fall, and some of the parts on that concept will be offered through Lexus’ Associated Accessory Product (AAP) program, the automaker said at the concept’s debut.

The 2024 GX is due in showrooms early this year with a base price of $64,250, including a $1,350 destination charge. Standard across the range is a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 delivering 349 hp. The engine is hooked to a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case and a Torsen limited-slip center differential.

Joining the GX 550 Overtrail concept on the Lexus stand at the Tokyo Auto Salon was a high-performance concept based on Lexus’ LBX subcompact crossover sold overseas.

