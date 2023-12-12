General Motors currently has no answer to high-powered pickup trucks from Ford and Ram, but fans of trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 do have options.

One of those options is the Goliath 650 upgrade that Hennessey Performance announced on Monday. It adds a supercharger to the available 6.2-liter V-8 offered in the trucks, lifting power by 55%. The upgrade delivers a dyno-proven 650 hp, up from the stock 420 hp, according to Hennessey.

The supercharger is a 3.0-liter design, and it’s joined by high-flow intake and exhaust systems, an intercooler, a crankcase ventilation system, and Hennessey’s own engine management tune. Hennessey said it also swaps out the V-8’s standard pushrods for a tougher chromoly set. Drive goes to the wheels via the stock 10-speed automatic transmission and either a part- or full-time four-wheel-drive system.

The power upgrade alone costs $27,950. However, Hennessey also offers an off-road package designed exclusively for the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. It costs $22,950 and adds items such as a custom steel front bumper with a “GOLIATH” script and additional driving lights, a suspension upgrade that further lifts the ride height, and custom 20-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires.

Hennessey has offered previous Goliath upgrades for GM trucks. One of those added an extra axle to the Silverado 1500 to turn it into a true 6×6. Another added a supercharger to the 6.2-liter V-8 to lift power to 705 hp.

Hennessey typically limits the number of builds for each of its upgrades, though the Sealy, Texas-based company hasn’t said how many Goliath 650 upgrades will be offered.

Like all of the company’s upgrades, a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty is included.

