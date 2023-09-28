The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid gains a new Nightshade Edition grade, but keeps its impressive fuel economy.

A crossover that borrows underpinnings and a name from the ubiquitous Corolla sedan and hatchback, the Corolla Cross made its debut for 2022, but it arrived as a hybrid for 2023. Changes are minimal for 2024, encompassing an updated wireless device charger for the SE and XSE models (but not the base S), and the new Nightshade Edition.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Based on the SE grade, the Nightshade gets blacked-out exterior badges, black outside door handles and mirrors, and a rear lip spoiler. A roof rack, wireless smartphone charging, and a frameless Homelink-ready rearview mirror are included as well. Three paint options—Jet Black, Barcelona Red with a Jet Black roof, and Celestite Gray with a Jet Black roof—are available.

No mechanical changes were made. The Corolla Cross Hybrid has what Toyota terms its fifth-generation hybrid system—here in all-wheel-drive form. Specifically, it’s the “e-AWD” setup also used in the RAV4 Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid, with a second electric motor powering the rear wheels. Toyota claims 196 horsepower, 0-60 mph in 8.0 seconds, and 42 mpg combined.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Pricing for the 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid, which is scheduled to reach dealerships this winter, hasn’t been announced yet. The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid starts below $30,000, with an EPA combined 42 mpg, it prioritizes space and price while maximizing mpg, for those who can’t plug in.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid doesn’t measure up to the gas mileage of the all-wheel-drive Corolla Hybrid sedan (which got the Nightshade treatment for 2023). But it remains one of several Toyota models that, at least for 2023, manages to offer all-wheel drive and a high-mpg hybrid system for under $30,000.

