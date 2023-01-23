Maserati revealed a redesigned GranTurismo last October, but the automaker at the time only showed the exterior of the car, including in gas-powered Modena and Trofeo guises, as well as in the new Folgore electric guise.

Maserati last week finally provided a look at the interior of the new GranTurismo, and it sticks with its predecessor’s 2+2 seating arrangement but adopts a high-tech path for the dashboard.

Three digital screens are mounted to a conservatively designed dash, including a 12.2-inch unit for the instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch unit for the Android-based infotainment system, and an 8.8-inch unit for the climate settings. The screens will show different graphics depending on the variant. Shown here is the cabin of the sport-oriented Trofeo trim.

There’s actually a fourth screen if you count the digital clock. Mounted at the top of the center stack, this timepiece can swap between multiple faces, including a compass. It also presents a wave graphic designed to provide some visual feedback for the car’s voice activation.

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

Some physical controls are provided for key functions, including gear selection. Maserati has also confirmed an available head-up display, Sonus Faber audio systems (14 speakers standard and 19 available), and multiple trim options.

In designing the new GranTurismo, Maserati was able to introduce sportier proportions by making the car sit almost an inch lower than its predecessor, and measure close to 0.8 inch wider. The lower height has resulted in a lower seating position, which should translate to a sportier feel behind the wheel.

The new GranTurismo starts sales in the spring, likely as a 2024 model. Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch but Maserati has hinted at a starting figure of close to $200,000.

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo

Only the gas-powered variants will be available at launch. The Folgore EV has been confirmed with a late arrival. Maserati has also confirmed a GranTurismo convertible option will be revealed in 2023, though timing of the market launch is unclear.

The sole gas engine is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that spits out 490 hp in the more luxury-oriented Modena and 550 hp in the sporty Trofeo. The Folgore will have 760 hp from a three-motor powertrain, plus a 92.5-kwh battery that should deliver a range approaching 300 miles.

