Lexus has continued to refine the LC since the sports car’s 2018 introduction, and the 2024 model sticks to that trend.

Revealed on Wednesday, the 2024 LC benefits from an updated infotainment system with a bigger screen, the latest in electric driver-assist features, and the new exterior colors Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest.

The LC convertible is also eligible for the first time for the Bespoke Build package that offers additional design treatments, including exclusive colors, wheel patterns, and interior trim options.

The new model year also gets higher prices. The range now starts at $98,850 for the LC 500 coupe versus $94,600 the previous year.

2024 Lexus LC

The 2024 LC continues with the same good looks as in previous years. As a minor change, the LC 500h hybrid model’s 21-inch wheel design becomes standard on the V-8-powered LC 500. The coupe still comes standard with a glass roof that can be swapped out for a lighter carbon-fiber unit. The convertible has an automated soft top that requires 15 seconds to fold down and can be operated at speeds of up to 31 mph.

In the cabin, the uncluttered dash gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen to replace a 10.3-inch unit. The screen features touch sensitivity, but voice activation can also be used to control vehicle functions. The voice activation supports natural speech, meaning it will be able to understand simple phrases for functions like entering directions, searching for points of interest (powered by Google), and adjusting audio or climate settings. Cloud navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto are all featured. Trim materials include Alcantara and hand-stitched leather, which are joined by dash accents with a satin metallic finish.

The 2024 LC also comes with a full range of electronic driver-assist features. These include automatic emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, accident avoidance steer assist, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and traffic sign recognition. Parking sensors and a surround-view camera system are also standard to help prevent curb scrapes.

2024 Lexus LC

No change has been made to the powertrains. The 2024 LC is offered with the choice of a V-8 in the LC 500 grade or a hybrid setup built around a V-6 in the LC 500h grade. The convertible is offered exclusively as the LC 500 grade.

The V-8 is Lexus’ familiar 5.0-liter unit, rated in the LC 500 at 471 hp and mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The LC 500h hybrid features a 3.5-liter V-6 and electric motor combo good for 354 hp, as well as an electronic CVT in combination with a 4-speed automatic, which together simulate the feel of the transmission in the LC 500. The LC 500 is the quicker of the two, delivering 0-60 mph acceleration in about 4.4 seconds. In both cases drive goes to the rear wheels only.

2024 Lexus LC Convertible

The 2024 LC is due at dealerships in June. The 2024 Lexus LC 500h now starts at $102,150, while the Lexus LC 500 convertible starts at $106,350. All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

