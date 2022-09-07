There’s a new king in the pickup universe and it has nothing to do with big towing numbers or horsepower.

On Wednesday, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the 2022 Toyota Tundra crew cab earned a Top Safety Pick+ award.

The Tundra is the only 2022 pickup truck to earn that distinction, and it might be the most improved pickup truck in recent memory in terms of crash tests. The 2021 Tundra earned a “Poor” rating on the passenger-side small overlap crash test and a “Marginal” rating for the driver side along with a “Marginal” headlight rating.

The 2022 Tundra earned top “Good” ratings across the board. The base headlights are rated as “Acceptable” while the LED units in upper trim models earned a top Good rating.

The segment’s bestselling 2022 Ford F-150 was named a Top Safety Pick, but that rating only applies to trims equipped with LED headlights; that keeps the model and its otherwise strong crash-test results from the Top Safety Pick+ list. The 2022 Ram 1500 matched the F-150’s Top Safety Pick; some versions have headlights that earn a “Marginal” rating. The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 didn’t earn any awards due to a “Marginal” rating on the passenger-side small overlap frontal test.

The NHTSA hasn’t yet tested the 2022 Tundra. At present, the top-performing pickup in those tests overseen by the NHTSA is the Ford F-150, which achieves five-star results overall and across the board.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is on sale now in seven different trim levels and costs at least $37,645.

