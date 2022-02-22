(KTLA) – Don’t go thinking car prices are going to come down just because COVID supply shortages will soon ease (or so we’ve been told).

As it happens, half of all new cars expected to arrive at dealerships over the next three months already have been sold, according to AutoNation, the country’s largest car retailer.

The situation is even tighter for luxury vehicles. AutoNation says about three-quarters of all such cars now making their way to dealers have been “presold,” meaning that a buyer already has plunked down a deposit and is committed to buying the car as soon as it arrives.

“This tight-inventory situation is going to be around certainly through the first half,” Mike Manley, AutoNation’s chief executive, told the New York Times. “I’m hoping we do see some improvement in the second half.”

In normal times, new cars may linger for months on dealer lots. But amid rising demand and tight inventories, these times are anything but normal.

The shortage of new vehicles has been exacerbated by limited supply of microchips — now an essential component for cars and trucks. Industry analysts say they don’t expect that to change any time soon.

And that’s good news for dealers.

AutoNation said Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled to $387 million from a year before.