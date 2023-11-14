ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After its vehicles were the targets of car thefts in the Rochester area, Hyundai will be setting up a mobile “clinic” at Innovative Field to install anti-theft software.

The mobile clinic will be held on Friday and Saturday at Lot D across from Innovative Field and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and no registration is needed.

The software upgrade, which should take them less than an hour to install, is a response to the recent car thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in Rochester and across the US.

The car thefts are due to a TikTok challenge that shows how anyone could steal certain types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. This is due to a security flaw in some of their vehicles.

According to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal, there have been over 3,500 car thefts in the City of Rochester. RPD and Hyundai will both hold a press conference before the clinic opens on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Kia held a mobile clinic at MCC’s downtown campus, saying that Rochester was one of the first cities they considered to host a mobile clinic.