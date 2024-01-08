ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Snowflakes are falling across the Rochester area — but gas prices are falling with them.

According to AAA’s latest report, the national average price for a gallon of gas has fallen three cents since last week. The average now is $3.08. In New York, the average also fell three cents but is higher than the national average at $3.32.

In the Rochester area, motorists saw a significant decrease as prices fell by six cents to an average of $3.38.

The national average for diesel also fell three cents to $3.95 — two cents in New York to $4.44. These prices continue to fall following the holiday travel. The report says that demand for gas dropped after the holidays as gas stocks increased.

However, Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says motorists could see more bumps when springtime rolls around.

“However, the better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February,” said De Haan.

Below is AAA’s breakdown of gas price averages in the following areas: