ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the demand for gas going up, gas prices continue to fall nationwide.

The national average price for a gallon of gas, according to AAA, dropped by only one cent, but New York’s average price dropped by four cents to $3.28. The report says the slight uptick in demand limited gas price drops.

According to AAA, recent weather conditions such as last weekend’s winter storm could have gas prices going up and down in the immediate future. They also add they are checking on the current temperature, as the more frigid it gets, the more it could affect refinery production.

AAA breaks down the following gas price averages for these locations in New York: