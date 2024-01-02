ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As people are ringing in the New Year, they can expect to see lower gas prices at the pumps, according to a new report from AAA.

The report says that, nationally, gas prices have dropped three cents from the end of 2023 to $3.10. A three-cent decrease is also what New York saw as the state average dropped to $3.35.

Usually around this time of year, the price fluctuates, according to AAA. The price is being driven down due to the cost of oil dropping into the mid-$70s and demand for gas dropping after the holiday travel season.

In addition, the national average price of diesel dropped by three cents and the statewide average price fell by two cents.

The report breaks down the averages for the following areas: