ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Edison Tech High School — for the second consecutive year — reinvented its version of the classic field trip.

The event, known as “Diesel Days,” will feature companies in the manufacturing technology field for students who are interested in that career path. The two-day field trip will expose the students to career opportunities in diesel mechanics.

Rusty Stetzel, the workforce development coordinator, emphasizes how this can inspire the next generation of mechanics.

“The big deal is that these are big trucks,” said Stetzel. “I think that that kind of scares students because they don’t really know whether they want to work on them or what they can do for them. I’m saying ‘There’s a lot of opportunity out there.'”

It is estimated that there are over 80,000 jobs for diesel technicians in the United States.