FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices in New York and across the US has increased since last week, according to a recent report from AAA.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is now at $3.67, a seven-cent increase since last Monday. The report says that the national average has been rising since the end of March. Experts say this is due to the high cost of oil, which is hovering around $80 per barrel.

New York is experiencing increased gas prices as well. According to the report, the state’s average for a gallon is $3.62, which is an eight-cent increase from last week. In Rochester, the average increased to $3.60.

Experts say that as long as oil prices remain at the current level, drivers can expect incremental prices, despite the fact that demand has decreased.

In contrast, diesel prices in New York have decreased from two cents since last week. Across the nation, there has been no change in diesel prices.

A full breakdown of gas price averages across Central and Western New York can be found below:

Batavia – $3.55 (five-cent increase)

Buffalo – $3.60 (seven-cent increase)

Elmira – $3.61 (seven-cent increase)

Ithaca – $3.60 (four-cent increase)

Rochester – $3.63 (seven-cent increase)

Rome – $3.59 (five-cent increase)

Syracuse – $3.60 (five-cent increase)

Watertown – $3.67 (nine-cent increase)