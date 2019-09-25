The Trump Inquiry: A further breakdown with SJFC professor

(WROC) – Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rochester’s St. John Fisher College, Kathleen Donovan sat down with Mark Gruba to analyze the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Donovan says the partisan tension surrounding this inquiry is nothing new to political historians. “If we look at recent history, it was Democrats that brought articles of impeachment against Nixon, and it was Republicans who brought articles of impeachment against Clinton. And in both cases, there were many members of the House who ended up voting against those articles and defending the President.”

Both Nixon and Clinton were in their second terms when they were faced with impeachment articles. What makes Trump’s situation historically unique is that, in one year’s time, he is set to run for a second term, possibly with this inquiry still under way.

Donovan says that, in contrast to the previous investigations of President Trump, this investigation should be able to be completed in 6-8 months. If the completion of this inquiry results in impeachment, she says he can still run.

“There’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents an impeached President, or even an impeached and removed President from running again.”

She also highlighted the risk for Democrats that this impeachment inquiry could heavily backfire. “I would also note that, in Clinton’s case, he left with higher approval ratings than before the impeachment process started. So there is a chance that this backfires on Democrats and actually ends up helping Trump going into 2020.”

