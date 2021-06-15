Webster Thomas HS: Return of a full musical marks turning a corner in pandemic

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a prime example of turning a corner in the pandemic. The Webster Thomas High School will perform a full musical “Cabaret” this weekend, at the Penfield Amphitheater, all actors unmasked with a full pit orchestra.

Artistic Director Brenda Nitsch says kids in school have been through a tough year of uncertainty. From missing out on events, to ever-changing guidelines, it’s a journey far from normal.

Nitsch says all but two students are fully vaccinated, and those two actually recovered from COVID themselves. So, all feel comfortable in what she calls their own ‘bubble.’

Artistic Director on removing the masks:

Nitsch says the mask-less faces are not only a game changer for artistic expression and singing ability, but feeling like a family.

“It feels so good, I think this year more than any year the cast has gotten so closer because we are all so much more appreciative to have this, each other and be acting again,” said student Brynn Smith.

“We could start to take masks off, and it felt so wrong to be taking them off and singing with each other again. It’s really enjoyable but it was so weird at first,” she said.

And one neighboring town helping another: Nitsch says the amphitheater was the perfect venue for the musical to happen outdoors as planned, and the Town of Penfield was more than happy to help.

Tickets are available now for all three upcoming shows:

● Thursday, June 17, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

● Friday, June 18, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

● Saturday, June 19, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

A rain date is set for Sunday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be found at this link.