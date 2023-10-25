ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emmy winning stand-up comic Wanda Sykes is set to bring her upcoming tour to Rochester!

On April 12, 2024, the actress and producer will take over the Kodak Center.

For pre-sale information, fans can sign up using this link here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m., both online and at the Kodak Center Box Office.

“I’ve been doing dates sporadically throughout the years, but this time I’m doing a legit tour, and I’m very excited about it,” Sykes said in a statement.