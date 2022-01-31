Upstate Theater Coalition issues letter to Gov. Hochul for $25 million in relief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul last week, a coalition of theaters all across New York State are asking for $25 million from the governor’s proposed $350 million “businesses and theater/musical arts;” which is part of her Executive Budget proposal.

The coalition — whose members span from Buffalo to Albany — say that the traveling big-name shows that come to their theaters are a major economic driver.

Members of the Coalition are:

Proctors Collaborative (Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga)

Shea’s Performing Arts (Buffalo)

Rochester Broadway Theatre League

The Landmark (Syracuse)

The Stanley Theatre (Utica)

The State Theatre (Ithaca)

The Bardavon/UPAC (Poughkeepsie/Kingston)

The Palace Theatre (Albany)

Clemens Center (Elmira)

The Smith Center for the Arts (Geneva)

But even though the arts are more open than they have been since early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc on the bottom line for members across the coalition. Linda Glosser, the executive vice president with the Rochester Broadway Theater League. says that hesitancy to being in public due to the pandemic is likely key driver behind the dip in traffic.

For RBTL, Glosser says even after the theater opened back up, she says that audience numbers were consistently down 20% to 40%, given the show. But almost two years later, the numbers have not recovered they way that they had hoped.

“We didn’t do any shows for 18 months, in a performing arts business,” Glosser said. “That’s unbelievable. We did manage to stay alive… (But) we’re a fairly small, lean staff, (so we could tighten) our belts, but it impacted us, and we cannot afford to do that again.”

While Glosser admits that the $25 million may be a lot of money — it represents about 7% of the total of the Governor’s arts pandemic relief package — to her and the coalition, it is more than reasonable given the economic impact that traveling shows have on a local economy.

“What we projected conservatively in our budgets is looking like we’re going to come in under that,” said Glosser. “We’re asking the state to help guarantee that we survive beyond the end of what’s going to be a reduced capacity period for us for probably sometime.

“We not only do we look to survive, but we also in doing so support businesses around us, we have so many part time people when it comes to show related industry,” Glosser continued. “Obviously, our people stay in hotels, they go to restaurants.”

Glosser and theaters in the coalition view this less as a true bailout, and more of an insurance policy to make sure that they can stay open, and that they will still be there once the country is “officially out of the woods” on the COVID pandemic.

The funding would be split between the coalition members, divvied up their overall funding. Glosser says that the range of overall budgets varies greatly across the coalition, some even doubling up on RBTL. Additionally, this funding request would come with a stipulation:

The Upstate Theater Coalition is proposing that the state guarantee up to 80 percent of the theater’s budgeted revenue from ticket sales and concessions for the 2022 theater season, with total assistance not to exceed $25 million. Any theater that exceeds 80 percent of their potential 2022 revenue would not receive assistance, and the state would provide aid up to 80 percent of potential revenue for any theater that falls short. This plan will enable upstate theaters to continue to confidently program their stages and bring people back into Upstate’s downtowns, supporting each community’s restaurants, services, shops and lodging establishments as they recover. Taken from Upstate Theater Coalition’s proposal

Glosser points out that the economic drivers of the theaters in the coalition is certainly important, there’s a philosophical argument as well; people need the arts, and they need entertainment.

“The arts have existed for millennia. So like, we want to be sure that it’s our culture, it’s the identity within the communities that we have,” Glosser said. “People deserve to have arts and cultural institution standing when we get through the period we’re in right now.”