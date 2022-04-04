ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The GRAMMYs highlight the best and brightest in the music world, so it’s no surprise that Eastman School of Music alumni are well-represented. This year, two big winners got a chance to celebrate:

Erin Morley ‘08E

Morley was soprano soloist in a recording with the Los Angeles Philharmonic which the Grammy for “Best Choral Performance.” It was a recording of Mahler’s Symphony No. 8, “Symphony of a Thousand,” under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel.

Ron Carter ‘59E

Bassist Ron Carter — one of the most recorded musicians of all time — won Best Jazz Instrumental Album “Skyline.” The album also featured Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba.