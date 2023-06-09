ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first national tour of the history-making production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” makes its way to the stage in Rochester at RBTL next week.

The new play by Aaron Sorkin is of course based on Harper Lee’s classic novel.

The cast includes Emmy-Award winner Richard Thomas and the original “Scout” from the film Mary Badham.

Melanie Moore, who plays Scout in this production, was a guest on Sunrise.

“What Harper Lee wrote is so relevant which makes it all the sweeter to be in this new version and to be bringing it to some people who’ve never read the book or seen the movie to the show and to the theatre,” Moore said. “We just want people to leave and have conversations at home, to hold up a mirror to what today looks like and what 1934 looked like and why it’s more similar than maybe what we’d expect.”

