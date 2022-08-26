ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROCMusic is a program that provides free music education up to six hours a week, and instruments — ranging from orchestral to percussion — to students in Rochester. It’s a partnership between the Eastman School of Music, The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Hochstein School, The Rochester City School District, and more.

If you want to register or know someone who does, you can visit their website here.

The program is getting ready to start another year, with a new executive and artistic director, Rachel Mills. Mills has been in ROCMusic for three years, serving as the cello instructor. She discovered her passion for the work while she was away from her native home of Rochester.

“I was able to go on a couple of trips to Latin America and teacher programs over there and just saw how eager and excited students are to learn music,” she said. “And these are students who usually don’t have the opportunity to do so. So I wanted to know if there were students in my own community who fell in the same category.”

Mills says — as many other music educators would as well — that the skills the students learn in the program, don’t just stay in the music room.

“This learning musical instrument in general just teaches like a wide range of skills that apply to other areas of your life,” she said. “So our students are learning discipline, they’re they’re learning perseverance, like acquiring new skill sets. They’re learning responsibility, making sure they can take care of an instrument. And they’re learning to communicate with others, and also give back to the community and performances.”

This week, she is working with a string quintet for an upcoming performance at the Summer Soul Music Festival in Rochester. The students are working on classical, and new takes on rock classics. This group has been playing together for some years now, and like others, have made a chance to make ligfelong friends.

“You make a lot of friends… I remember when I first starting, (I had) a friend named Alex, and we’re still friends to this day,” said a violinist in the group Sergio Navedo, who’s been in ROCMusic since the 1st grade. He currently attends Rochester Prep.

So many of their lives have changed, if this cross section of five students is to be believed. One of those students, Isaiah Johnakin, who is in love with the sound of his violin, has new types of music, and new skills.

“When I started, I couldn’t really read sheet music, wasn’t too good, and now I’m up here playing, in groups and stuff, doing gigs, it’s really nice and fulfilling,” he said.

“Music is my heart, it’s my life,” added cellist Jeremias Jackson, who like Johnakin, is currently home-schooled. But his own musical skills weren’t the only thing to be bolstered. “Right now I’m gonig through dyslexia as a young kid, getting bullied in school, and that’s why my mom took me out of school.

“So I really like this program because it helps me move over and push me to the limit,” Jackson said.

Mentorship is another key part of the program, from student to student. Some, like Maria Moran, have been there since they were kids. Others, like Eastman School of Music student Douglas Rodriguez, came back just to help.

“When we are all together, you can see the older kids since they’ve been here for so long, they’re so engaged, it helps the younger kids, it moves them,” Moran said. She attends School of the Arts.

“When I came here, I really feel like I got a second family,” Rodriguez said, a former student of SoTA. “They’re always there for you.”