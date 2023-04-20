ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Most musicians know it’s not always about the payday, but one group in Rochester rocks out for charity.

Since they started performing out in 2017, “The Dawgs” have raised over $150,000 for local charities and organizations to date.

They started as a fundraising project between founding members Steve Ball and Lou Germano. The band has been a through a number of different lineups since its founding.

The band plays covers of classics and new songs, from Prince, to Bruno Mars, to Journey, to AC/DC, all in a huge production: from lights, to costumes, to contests.

The band:

Caryn Feinstein – vocals

Lou Germano – guitar

Matt Roesch – keys

Steve Ball – bass

Duane Draper – drums

Ball, the band’s spokesperson, said that they are all lucky to have careers that allow them to do this kind of charity work: about 50 shows performed, all free of charge.

“If you get the opportunity to see the impact either at the event through some of the people that they bring and they have been touched by that, and to see what these organizations do in the community, it’s a slam dunk,” Ball said at their rehearsal space at 75 Stutson Street. “To me, getting compensation doesn’t have to come in the form of currency, it comes from the joy we get from doing it.”

This Friday, they are playing the “Wine at Center Ice” event. It’s a fundraiser for Holy Childhood held at The Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex. This is the second time they have played the event.

Holy Chilhood, which provides services to hundreds of people in the Rochester area with intellectual and developmental disabilities, said this about the event on their website:

Join Holy Childhood for the 10th Annual Wegmans Wine at Center Ice, a culinary adventure for the senses featuring local food, wine, beer, spirits, ciders, a silent auction, live music, and more!

VIP access begins at 6:00pm and general admission is from 7:00pm to 9:30pm.