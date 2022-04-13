ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large sculpture traveling from Vermont to Oklahoma will be making a special stop in Rochester this month.

“That Place in the Stars” is a sculpture by Vermont artist Christopher Curtis. The sculpture measures 24 feet by 21 feet by 7 feet and is inspired by millennia of “humans peering at the night sky with wonder and awe.”

Curtis is conducting a 1,500-mile tour of the sculpture during April and May and will be installed for a special public viewing at the Rochester Public Market on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. It’s one of the few stops the sculpture will make along the way until it arrives at its destination in Oklahoma.

“That Place in the Stars” has a slender spire that points to the sky and is intersected by a grounded arch (photos below). It will be installed in the center of the Public Market, near the fountain between the Market office and the B shed.

The stop in Rochester is sponsored by The Yards Collective, a creative space for makers located at the Market. The special viewing in Rochester will also coincide with the Yards’ Earth Day event.

“As far as I know, this is the first tour of its kind,” Curtis said. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to share my art with the people of Rochester. I am grateful to The Yards for making this stop in the Public Market a reality. I hope viewers will find the sculpture uplifting. We all need that in these troubled times.”

Curtis is Stowe, Vermont native with nearly 50 years of experience in creating sculptures. He’s been working on “That Place in the Sky” for nearly two years for a collector in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The sculpture tour will also make stops in Stowe, Utica, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. Once arriving in Oklahoma, “That Place in the Stars” will be an exhibit at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, before being permanently installed at the collector’s home.