CANANDAIGUA. N.Y. (WROC) — Legendary rock band Tedeschi Trucks Band — led by singer and guitarist Susan Tedeschi and slide lead guitarist Derek Trucks — will be stopping in Canandaigua for their 2023 headlining tour.

The show at CMAC is July 11. Ziggy Marley is scheduled as a “special guest” for this performance.

The music starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale February 24 at 10 a.m.