ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two big names will be joining this summer’s lineup at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC).

80s pop band Tears for Fears and alt rock group Cold War Kids will be taking the stage.

The popular outdoor amphitheater will be hosting the two on June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. and can be bought through Ticketmaster. Friends of CMAC can purchase tickets the day prior.

CMAC is a non-profit venue in Canandaigua and can host up to 5,000 attendees. Other artists coming this summer include Weezer, the Doobie Brothers, and Duran Duran.