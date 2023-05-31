Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Swifties, are you “…ready for it?” The Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center is set to launch their Taylor Swift featured laser show this summer.

The laser show will take place on July 1, and gives fans of the 12-time Grammy award winning artist the chance to sing along to a lineup of her classics — including “All Too Well,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Fearless.”

Mark your calendars! Tickets for the event go on sale June 24, and will be available here. RMSC says more details are forthcoming.