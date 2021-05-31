‘Taps for Veterans’ performed by local senior musicians

It's part of thousands of other similar events across the US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, just over a dozen trumpet players, most of whom are from Eastman Community Music School’s New Horizons program, gathered outside the home of one their memebers, Mike Doolin.

Doolin played trumpet in high school, but hadn’t picked it up in decades, following a stint with the Navy.

Last year, he decided to participate in the national “Taps for Veterans” event; though then it was just him on his porch. So for this year he wrangled his comrades.

For “Taps for Veterans,” thousands of groups of trumpet players played “Taps” across the country. Everyone starts at 3pm native time, and then follows a minute of silence.

The group is led by instructor Tierney McClain, who is a graduate of Eastman. She also had a grandfather in the military, so for her, like many other veterans in New Horizons, this performance rang in a special place in their hearts.