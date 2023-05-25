ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Big voices, bright smiles, and the talent that will take them from here to Broadway was on display in Rochester Thursday night at the RBTL theatre.

Dozens of high school stars hit the stage for a chance to compete in New York City as part of the annual high school musical theatre competition known as the “Jimmy Awards.”

Twenty students were chosen out of a group of 40 to perform in front of a panel of three judges, their peers, family and friends.

At the end of the night Hope Galloway, from Brighton High School, and Evan Williams from LeRoy Jr/Sr High School learned they would be heading to the national competition next month.

(Photo courtesy of RBTL)

This is the 14th Stars of Tomorrow performance hosted by RBTL as part of their Arts Education programs.

WROC-TV is a proud sponsor, prior to the competition, I delivered the “News 8 Fan Favorite” award to Taylor Spriggs. The Greece Athena High School students received the most votes during our online competition. Congratulations to all of the winners, and participants.