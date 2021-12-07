Steve Gadd leads list of Eastman School of Music graduates with 2021 GRAMMY nominations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s always a Rochester connection, especially when “the music biz” is involved. The Eastman School of World, one of the finest music conservatories in the world, again has a number of artists nominated for GRAMMY Awards.

It’s the 64th GRAMMY Awards, presented National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, Inc.’s. Winners will be announced on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Eastman provided a list of nominees:

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Steve Gadd ‘68E, At Blue Note Tokyo

‘68E, At Blue Note Tokyo Best Instrumental Composition: Tom Nazziola ‘88E, Cat and Mouse

‘88E, Cat and Mouse Best Opera Performance: Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmelites with soprano Erin Morley ‘02E produced by a Producer of the Year nominee, David Frost

‘02E Best Choral Performance: Mahler Symphony No. 8 with soprano Erin Morley

Best Chamber Music/ Small Ensemble Performance: John Luther Adams: Lines Made by Walking with JACK Quartet ; including John Pickford Richards ‘02E, ‘04E (MM), viola and Christopher Otto ‘06E, cello

; including ‘02E, ‘04E (MM), viola and ‘06E, cello Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Dreams of a New Day, Will Liverman, baritone; Paul Sanchez ‘09E (MM), 13E (DMA), piano

The school also said that a number of graduates are members of other nominated bands, including the Nashville, San Francisco, and Seattle Symphonies, and the Metropolitan Opera as well as the United States Army Field Band.