The music ranges from his originals, to compositions from guitar legend Django Reinhardt.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stephane Wrembel is an internationally acclaimed guitarist, whose style draws heavily from hot jazz legend Django Reinhardt. He has released a staggering 16 albums under his own name.

Wrembel is also a film composer; he has recorded the entire score for Rifkin’s Festival, and his song “Big Brother” was featured in Woody Allen’s “Vicki Cristina Barcelona.”

The France native comes to Rochester every year, and this time, he’s returning in style. He’s playing four different shows in four days at Lovin Cup in Henrietta, from Thursday through Sunday.

“I love Rochester,” Wrembel said, preceding comments on the quality of the food, universities, and lack of traffic. “There is a vibe. It’s very hard to describe, but it’s completely amazing.”

Full show lineup:

Thursday: Django L’Impressionniste

For this very special show, Stephane Wrembel will perform the 17 preludes for solo guitar found on Django L’Impressionniste. He is the only performer in the world that can perform this repertoire in its entirety

Friday: Barbes Brooklyn & Terre Des Homes

This concert will highlight original material from Stephane’s albums Barbes Brooklyn & Terre Des Homes, as well as other select compositions.

Saturday: Origins & Dreamers of Dream

This show will highlight original material from Stephane’s albums Origins & Dreamers of Dreams, as well as other select compositions.

Sunday: Stephane Wrembel’s Django Brunch:

This concert will follow the Django canon and will veer into reinterpretation, improvisation and interplay between the musicians as the group performs a vast array of compositions by Django Reinhardt.

The musicians featured during his residency are Josh Kaye, guitar, Ari Folman Cohen, bass, and Nick Anderson, drums. Thursday at News 8, Wrembel was joined by Buffalo musicians Joshua Assad, guitar, and Kevin O’Brien, bass.