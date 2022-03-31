ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday a $20 million statewide investment for capital projects involving arts and cultural organizations.

In total, the funding will help 116 different projects throughout ten New York regions, including eight in the Finger Lakes.

Among the regional capital projects:

George Eastman Museum will receive $382,000 to help assure public access to, and the safety of, the Nitrate Film Heritage Project.

Rochester Broadway Theatre League will receive $437,000 for theatrical sound system replacement

The Hochstein School will receive $344,000 for performance hall renovation

The Landmark Society of Western New York will receive $66,000 for Stone-Tolan House roof and property improvements

The University of Rochester will receive $219,000 for Sculpture Park at the Memorial Art Gallery, as well as roof extension and restoration, plus security system installation

Arts Council of Wyoming County will receive $10,000 for a screening room projector and seating replacement

Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council, Inc. will receive $10,000 for lighting efficiency improvements, and carbon monoxide detector safety installation

Writers and Books will receive $10,000 for HVAC replacement

“Capital Projects create safer, healthier, and more accessible spaces across New York State,” Gov. Hochul said in a Thursday statement. “From our vibrant cultural anchors, to celebrated historical sites, our arts and cultural spaces represent the ingenuity of New York and preserve our state’s rich history and character. Congratulations to all grantees embarking on these transformative projects that will demonstrate the arts are both back and thriving.”

According to officials from the governor’s office, New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Capital funding invested to date totals $50 million, which has been awarded across three funding rounds. Of the 88 projects across the state that NYSCA supported in prior funding years, approximately 50% are near completion, state officials said Thursday.

Full list of grantees