ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band “The Seven Wonders” will play their scheduled set at Party in the Park on August 3. This comes after a rollover crash that hospitalized four of the band’s members.

According to a statement on the band’s Facebook, the band says they feel performing is the best way they can support band member Katy Eberts — who was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she underwent spinal surgery. Eberts remains in stable condition.

“After much consideration, The Seven Wonders have decided to continue to perform despite the recent accident. This is not an easy decision, but we feel the best way we can support Katy is to be strong for her. We will be raising funds for her recovery at upcoming shows and we appreciate any support you can give. While we await Katy’s recovery and return to the band, Mel Muscarella will be covering the upcoming shows. We will also have the fantastic Rob Smith joining us for Party in the Park on August 3rd as Matt Stephens continues to heal. We appreciate the outpouring of support for Katy and look forward to the day she can join us onstage again.” The Seven Wonders

Last Thursday, members of the band were involved in a crash in the town of Farmington on their way to a gig in Syracuse.

Three passengers in the vehicle were transported for non-life-threatening injuries. One passenger suffered broken ribs and a minor vertebral injury.

Gates for Party in the Park open at 6 p.m., with performances starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.