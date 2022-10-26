ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seniors from across New York State showcased their art in Rochester Wednesday.

Dozens of pieces created by artists who are residents, clients, volunteers, and staff of long-term care facilities, adult care facilities, and senior housing in New York are part of the traveling exhibit sponsored by Leading Age New York.

Jewish Senior Life in Rochester hosted Wednesday’s event. About 20 of the pieces on display are from a program lead by a single creative arts therapist, who says art is a way for the elderly to find peace.

“As you’ll find for our elders, they lose a lot of their purpose in life when they get to this stage, and I try to get that purpose back to them by giving them an opportunity to look forward to doing something the next morning, and to be able to get up, and say, ‘Boy I’m working on this painting, I can hardly wait to get there,'” said creative arts therapist Robert Whiteside.

The annual exhibit began in 1991. Since then, the number of pieces shown has grown from just a handful to more than 200 entries.

The winner of this competition, Thelma Angel, won “Best of Show” for her painting called “A Funny Story.”