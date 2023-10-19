ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of seniors were celebrated Wednesday for their work in this year’s statewide art exhibit.

Hosted by Jewish Senior Life in Rochester, this is the exhibit’s 30th year.

The traveling art exhibit features artwork from 60 people this year, all from different nursing homes across the state.

A panel of three people from participating LeadingAge New York facilities will judge the exhibit.

Wednesday night, a reception shined a light on all of this year’s participants – between residents, staff, and volunteers.

“It’s an opportunity for them to come to the creative arts room every week and be socially connected, like minded, creativity its good for them and they really enjoy it,” Jewish Home of Rochester Art Therapist Cathy Schwegler said.

The art exhibition will be on display until Monday, October 23.