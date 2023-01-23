ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) announced the National Endowment for the Arts approved them for a $20,000 award from the Grants for the Arts Projects.

According to the National Endowment for the Arts website, the grant provides funding opportunities for designated arts agencies who submit a request for the grant.

RPO said the grant will support the orchestra’s Care and Wellness Initiative — the initiative includes ensemble visits, open rehearsals, and an upcoming sensory-friendly concert that will take place next Spring.

Curtis Long, the president and CEO of RPO, said that the funding will also go towards their mission to make RPO accessible for everyone.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding to help us continue and expand our efforts to make the RPO accessible to everyone, from seniors with neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia, to children with autism and other intellectual and developmental challenges,” Long said. “Our musicians have received special training from professional music therapists to work with these individuals, and we look forward to adding to our current 16 community partners with this grant.”

Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, the chair of NEA, said that the organization is proud to support arts projects and organizations like RPO.

“Projects such as this one with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy,” said Dr. Jackson.