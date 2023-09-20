ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready for a major milestone. They’re about to open their 100th season.

They’ll be starting things off with a brand new piece of music.

The piece is called “Wild Sky,” commissioned just for this season and composed by Aaron Jay Kernis. They’ll be performing Beethoven’s third symphony “Eroica” as well.

The RPO has performed the symphony many times, and as music director Andreas Delfs describes the orchestra hopes to encapsulate RPO’s entire history.

“I wanted to make sure that it shows everything that the RPO is now, has been in the past, and will be in the future. So very important that we had a brand-new piece, a commissioner by my good friend Aaron Kernis,” Delfs said. “Butted “It talks about the old year, and the fireworks, and the new year. You can translate that into the RPO that has been, and the fireworks are the celebration of this wonderful centennial season and the new year. But we also wanted to have of course what is our bread and butter.”

The first show is Thursday at Kodak Hall at 7:30 p.m. That piece “Wild Sky” is just one of four original pieces commissioned for this season.

