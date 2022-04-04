ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced a slew of concerts Monday, including a world premiere of a violin concerto, a special concert with Ben Folds, and more. Below are the announced concerts in chronological order. Tickets can be found here.

They also provided an update on their COVID-19 protocols. Through April 10, “patrons aged five and up are required to show proof of COVID vaccinations.”

The capacity is still capped at 80%, and masking is required throughout the whole performance. The RPO also said that they will update their protocols ahead of more springs performances.

The Blue Danube – May 5 at 7:30 p.m. / May 7 at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall

With Music Director Andreas Delfs, conducting, this program features a world premiere of a new violin concerto. Violin Concerto a la memoria de una niña valiente is written by acclaimed composer and recent Latin Grammy-winner Roberto Sierra’s, and will be performed by Concertmaster Juliana Athayde.

It also features Mendelsson’s The Fair Melusine overture, as well as Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished.” The program will closed with the iconic By the Beautiful Blue Danube by Strauss.

RPO + Eastman Present: Ben Folds with the RPO on Friday, May 6 at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall

Sandwiched between those shows, Ben Folds joins the RPO. The acclaimed rock musician, singer-songwriter, and composer will perform his classical music, as well as hits, including ” The Luckiest,” and “Capable of Anything.” Guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez will lead the Orchestra.

Symphony in Space – 2 p.m. on May 15 at Hochstein Performance Hall

Lopez-Yañez returns to conduct his original OrKIDStra program, taking audiences aboard the Sonic Spaceship for an intergalactic musical adventure. The villainous Lieutenant Tritone is stealing the three legendary Orb Crystals that maintain peace and order among the star systems. Join Captain Enrico and the autonomous bot A440 in a cosmic race to thwart Tritone. Each child will also receive a take-home activity packet. Tickets are $10 for children 17 & under, $20 for adults.

Symphonic Cinema – May 19 & 21 at 8 p.m. in Kodak Hall

Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik conducts a program featuring legendary composers Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Max Steiner, Franz Waxman, and more are featured in this tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood that includes music from Casablanca, Psycho, Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and many others.

This concert is presented in collaboration with The George Eastman Museum, which will show the 4K restoration of Close Encounters of the Third Kind on Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Dryden Theatre.

Baroque and Beyond II – Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. (Nazareth College)

Grammy Award-winning guest conductor Jeannette Sorrell joins the RPO for the final Sunday Matinée of the 2021-22 Season at Glazer Music Performance Center. Opening with selections from Telemann’s whimsical Don Quixote Suite, the program continues with J.S. Bach’s Concerto for Violin & Oboe in C minor. Next, selections from Suite No. 1 in F major from Handel’s three Water Music suites, which he composed for a royal pleasure trip up the Thames in 1717. The afternoon concert closes with the conductor’s own arrangement of Vivaldi’s La Folia. The folia is an ancient Portuguese dance where young girls engaged in a wild dance of abandon, becoming faster and wilder as the piece goes on.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert – May 27 & 28 at 7 p.m. in Kodak Hall

Closing out May is 2020’s rescheduled concert at Eastman Theatre. The Triwizard Tournament comes to Hogwarts™ in this live-music-to-film event. Audiences will relive the magic of Harry Potter™ soaring across the big screen in high-definition and experience the world-class RPO performing Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score.